Tirumala, July 12: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar raised strong objections to the employment of non-Hindus in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during his visit to Tirumala on his birthday on Friday. Addressing the media after offering prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple, he questioned, "How can non-Hindus be given jobs in TTD?" Why are they still being retained even after changes in governments and administrations? What action is being taken when over a thousand non-Hindus are employed in TTD? They must be removed from their positions immediately."

"TTD should allocate funds to support temples, especially those that are unable to afford even the basic rituals like dhupa-deepa-naivedyam, " he said, stating that it was unacceptable that non-Hindus are currently working in TTD despite lacking belief in Hinduism or the deity. "Would mosques or churches ever employ a Hindu wearing a bottu (sacred mark on the forehead)? No, they wouldn't. So why are non-Hindus being given jobs in TTD? Continuing this practice, even after changes in government, is not right. I strongly demand their immediate removal," he said, demanding their immediate removal.

Sanjay asserted, "Tirumala belongs to Hindus. If non-Hindus or foreigners want to visit the deity, a faith declaration is mandatory. Unfortunately, over a thousand non-Hindus are working in TTD, many of whom do not believe in Hinduism or the deity. Why are such people being employed and retained?" "This is unacceptable. Their presence is affecting the religious traditions and rituals of the temple. Why are we paying salaries to people who don't even believe in the deity? Hindus across the country are opposing this. It's not enough to say they were appointed a long time ago, this practice must stop immediately.", Sanjay added.

On his birthday, the minister said, "I prayed to the Lord that every citizen should live happily and peacefully. We must all unite for the protection of Sanatana Dharma, support each other, and work together for a strong and prosperous India. I prayed for Prime Minister Modi to be blessed with good health and a long life, as he continues to work tirelessly for national development and public welfare."

Sanjay asserted that vote bank politics should not dictate the functioning of sacred institutions, adding, "Retaining those who act against Sanatana Dharma is wrong. Vote bank politics should not dictate the functioning of a sacred institution like TTD. This is the property of Hindus." Highlighting the plight of neglected temples, especially in the Telugu-speaking states, he urged TTD to take urgent steps. "Many ancient temples and small shrines are struggling even for daily rituals. TTD should identify such temples and allocate funds for their restoration and development on a war footing."

He further demanded the immediate construction of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Karimnagar, for which the foundation has already been laid. He also called for special funds to be earmarked for the Illandakunta Rama Temple and the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.