Hyderabad, June 30: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Telangana unit has appointed former MLC N Ramchander Rao as the president of the state. This comes after the BJP Telangana issued a notification for the election of the party's Telangana unit president on Sunday, June 29. It is worth noting that Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay, who was removed as the state BJP president before the 2023 Assembly elections, was also in the fray. Other notable names included MPs Arvind Dharmapuri and Eatala Rajender. With his appointment as Telangana BJP chief, N Ramchander Rao will succeed the current president and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Reddy was appointed Telangana BJP President ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, replacing Bandi Sanjay. Notably, Reddy led the saffron party in the Assembly elections and in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. After the BJP retained power at the Centre, Reddy was re-inducted into the Cabinet. As Rao takes over the reign of Telangana BJP as its new president, let's know more about him. BRS Leader KTR Slams Amit Shah for Not Taking Action Against Corruption Allegations on Telangana Government.

Who Is N Ramchander Rao?

Naraparaju Ramchander Rao is a former Member of Telangana Legislative Council (MLC) for Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad. Born on April 27, 1959, Rao is a politician and an advocate by profession. Besides being a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he is also a member of the Bar Council of India. The 66-year-old BJP leader served as an MLC for Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar Graduates' Constituency from 2015 to 2021. According to his bio on X (formerly Twitter), Ramchander Rao describes himself as a "Sevak" of Telangana.

He is also a member of the BJP's Executive Committee. At present, Rao is serving as a senior advocate in the Telangana High Court. Roa began his legal practice in 1985 in Hyderabad. A seasoned politician from Telangana, Rao began his political career as a student at an early age while he was at Picket Kendriya Vidyalaya school. In the past, he served as president of the Students' Union, affiliated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and as secretary of ABVP of Osmania Law College Student Union. It is also reported that the new Telangana BJP President was sent behind bars 14 times during his student years. Telangana BJP to Launch Booth-level Outreach from June 8 to Highlight Modi Govt’s Achievements.

Speaking of his qualifications, Rao has a BA from Railway Degree College, Secunderabad, a Master of Arts in Political Science from Osmania University, and an LLB from Osmania University. After facing defeats in early elections from 2009 to 2014, Rao saw success when he was elected MLC from Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad Graduates Constituency in 2015 as a BJP candidate. However, he lost the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates’ constituency elections in 2021 to Surabhi Vani Devi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2025 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).