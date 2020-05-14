One More Child Dies Due to AES in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], May 14 (ANI): A child died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) at Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur in Bihar on Thursday, the hospital's superintendent Dr SK Shahi said.A total of 22 children, suffering from AES, were admitted to the hospital this year, out of which five have died. As many as 17 children have been discharged.AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure and inflammation of the heart and kidney. (ANI)

