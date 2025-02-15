‘OpenAI Is Not for Sale’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Unanimously Rejects Elon Musk’s USD 97.4 Billion Proposal

OpenAI says its board of directors has unanimously rejected a $97.4 billion takeover bid by Elon Musk.

Agency News PTI| Feb 15, 2025 07:33 AM IST
A+
A-
‘OpenAI Is Not for Sale’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Unanimously Rejects Elon Musk’s USD 97.4 Billion Proposal
Sam Altman, Elon Musk (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

San Francisco, February 15: OpenAI says its board of directors has unanimously rejected a $97.4 billion takeover bid by Elon Musk. “OpenAI is not for sale, and the board has unanimously rejected Mr. Musk's latest attempt to disrupt his competition," said a statement Friday from Bret Taylor, chair of OpenAI's board. OpenAI attorney William Savitt in a letter to Musk's attorney Friday said the proposal “is not in the best interests of OAI's mission and is rejected.”

Musk, an early OpenAI investor, began a legal offensive against the ChatGPT-maker nearly a year ago, suing for breach of contract over what he said was the betrayal of its founding aims as a nonprofit he helped found a decade ago. Then on Monday, while that case was still awaiting a key ruling, Musk and his own AI startup, xAI, and a group of investment firms announced a bid to buy the nonprofit that controls OpenAI. Musk in a court filing Wednesday expanded on the proposal to acquire the nonprofit's controlling stake in the for-profit OpenAI subsidiary. Elon Musk Announces Grok 3 Launch Timeline, Says Next-Gen xAI Model Will Be Released in 2–3 Weeks, With ‘Scary Smart’ Capabilities and Improved Reasoning.

Savitt's letter Friday said that filing added “new material conditions to the proposal. As a result of that filing, it is now apparent that your clients' much-publicized bid' is in fact not a bid at all.” In any event, “even as first presented,” the board has unanimously rejected it, Savitt said.

Musk's lawyer has said in the lawsuit that the companies are violating the terms of his foundational contributions to the charity. Musk had invested about $45 million in the startup from its founding until 2018. He escalated the legal dispute late last year, adding new claims and defendants, including OpenAI's business partner Microsoft, and asking for a court order that would halt OpenAI's plans to more fully convert itself into a for-profit business. Musk also added xAI as a plaintiff, claiming that OpenAI was also unfairly stifling business competition. Elon Musk-Led Group Proposes Buying OpenAI for USD 97.4 Billion; OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says ‘No Thank You’.

A judge is still considering Musk's request but expressed scepticism about some of his claims in a court hearing last week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
ChatGPT Elon Musk OpenA OpenAI OpenAI CEO OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Sam Altman William Savitt
You might also like
Elon Musk Says ‘Honoured’ To Meet PM Narendra Modi After They Discuss Topics Like Space, Mobility, Technology and Innovation
Technology

Elon Musk Says ‘Honoured’ To Meet PM Narendra Modi After They Discuss Topics Like Space, Mobility, Technology and Innovation
Agency News PTI| Feb 15, 2025 07:33 AM IST
A+
A-
‘OpenAI Is Not for Sale’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Unanimously Rejects Elon Musk’s USD 97.4 Billion Proposal
Sam Altman, Elon Musk (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

San Francisco, February 15: OpenAI says its board of directors has unanimously rejected a $97.4 billion takeover bid by Elon Musk. “OpenAI is not for sale, and the board has unanimously rejected Mr. Musk's latest attempt to disrupt his competition," said a statement Friday from Bret Taylor, chair of OpenAI's board. OpenAI attorney William Savitt in a letter to Musk's attorney Friday said the proposal “is not in the best interests of OAI's mission and is rejected.”

Musk, an early OpenAI investor, began a legal offensive against the ChatGPT-maker nearly a year ago, suing for breach of contract over what he said was the betrayal of its founding aims as a nonprofit he helped found a decade ago. Then on Monday, while that case was still awaiting a key ruling, Musk and his own AI startup, xAI, and a group of investment firms announced a bid to buy the nonprofit that controls OpenAI. Musk in a court filing Wednesday expanded on the proposal to acquire the nonprofit's controlling stake in the for-profit OpenAI subsidiary. Elon Musk Announces Grok 3 Launch Timeline, Says Next-Gen xAI Model Will Be Released in 2–3 Weeks, With ‘Scary Smart’ Capabilities and Improved Reasoning.

Savitt's letter Friday said that filing added “new material conditions to the proposal. As a result of that filing, it is now apparent that your clients' much-publicized bid' is in fact not a bid at all.” In any event, “even as first presented,” the board has unanimously rejected it, Savitt said.

Musk's lawyer has said in the lawsuit that the companies are violating the terms of his foundational contributions to the charity. Musk had invested about $45 million in the startup from its founding until 2018. He escalated the legal dispute late last year, adding new claims and defendants, including OpenAI's business partner Microsoft, and asking for a court order that would halt OpenAI's plans to more fully convert itself into a for-profit business. Musk also added xAI as a plaintiff, claiming that OpenAI was also unfairly stifling business competition. Elon Musk-Led Group Proposes Buying OpenAI for USD 97.4 Billion; OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says ‘No Thank You’.

A judge is still considering Musk's request but expressed scepticism about some of his claims in a court hearing last week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
ChatGPT Elon Musk OpenA OpenAI OpenAI CEO OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Sam Altman William Savitt
You might also like
Elon Musk Says ‘Honoured’ To Meet PM Narendra Modi After They Discuss Topics Like Space, Mobility, Technology and Innovation
Technology

Elon Musk Says ‘Honoured’ To Meet PM Narendra Modi After They Discuss Topics Like Space, Mobility, Technology and Innovation
PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Meet Billionaire Elon Musk at White House Today
World

PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Meet Billionaire Elon Musk at White House Today
Who Is Harry Bolz? Elon Musk Again Baffles Internet by Changing X Account Name, Check Here
Technology

Who Is Harry Bolz? Elon Musk Again Baffles Internet by Changing X Account Name, Check Here
Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, Says Benefits of Artificial General Intelligence Should Be Broadly Distributed
Technology

Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, Says Benefits of Artificial General Intelligence Should Be Broadly Distributed
Technology

Elon Musk Says ‘Honoured’ To Meet PM Narendra Modi After They Discuss Topics Like Space, Mobility, Technology and Innovation
PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Meet Billionaire Elon Musk at White House Today
World

PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Meet Billionaire Elon Musk at White House Today
Who Is Harry Bolz? Elon Musk Again Baffles Internet by Changing X Account Name, Check Here
Technology

Who Is Harry Bolz? Elon Musk Again Baffles Internet by Changing X Account Name, Check Here
Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, Says Benefits of Artificial General Intelligence Should Be Broadly Distributed
Technology

Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, Says Benefits of Artificial General Intelligence Should Be Broadly Distributed

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Live Score
50K+ searches
Brighton vs Chelsea
20K+ searches
Chelsea
5K+ searches
Laila
5K+ searches
Today's Trends

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Live Score
50K+ searches
Brighton vs Chelsea
20K+ searches
Chelsea
5K+ searches
Laila
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel