Elon Musk announced updates on the launch of Grok 3 and its capabilities during a video conference. The xAI owner said that Grok 3 would be launched in two or a maximum of three weeks. Musk said that Grok version 3 outperformed anything released so far and revealed that the next-gen model was trained on lots of synthetic data. He said that Grok 3 offered better reasoning and was trained well on more compute and even went ahead to call the model as "scary smart". Elon Musk vs Sam Altman: OpenAI Raises Concerns Over Rationale Behind Musk’s USD 97.4 Billion Takeover Bid Amid War of Words on X.

Grok 3 Will Be Scary Smart, Outperform Anything Released So Far, Said Elon Musk

Elon on Grok 3: "In the test we have done so far, Grok 3 is outperforming anything that has been released so far ... Grok 3 was trained on lot of Synthetic data, it's reasoning is very good" "I don't want to be hasty in the release because a lot of the final polish is necessary… pic.twitter.com/UQOdP3hkNq — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) February 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)