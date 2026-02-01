New Delhi, February 1: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed a strong support for India's creative industries or 'orange economy' to create future-ready creative jobs. Sitharaman said that India's Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector is a rapidly growing industry and is projected to require 2 million professionals by 2030. "I propose to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai, in setting up AVGC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges, Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27. Budget 2026 Highlights: Here’s the List of What Gets Cheaper and What Costs More.

This move is expected to boost India's next-generation creator workforce, powering jobs, startups, etc. The Economic Survey 2025-26 too had noted that creativity-led sectors including culture, media, entertainment and intellectual property can emerge as significant drivers of employment, urban services and tourism. Termed the "Orange Economy", these activities derive value primarily from ideas, artistic expression and cultural capital. Cigarettes, Pan Masala Costlier From Today; Alcohol Tax Rules Simplified Under Budget 2026-27.

India's Economic Survey 2025-26 identified the concert economy's potential to boost urban services, tourism, and employment, while also noting existing bottlenecks like venue shortages and regulatory hurdles that need addressing for India to scale up this sector. Meanwhile, Sitharaman further in her Budget speech said that Indian Design industry is expanding rapidly and proposed establishment of a new National Institute of Design to boost design education and development in the eastern region of India. She noted that while India's design industry is expanding rapidly, the country continues to face a shortage of trained designers.

