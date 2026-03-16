The 98th Academy Awards, held on March 15, 2026, delivered a night of cinematic triumphs, unexpected twists and historic firsts, as two films dominated the trophies while several heavily tipped contenders left empty-handed. Leading the night was One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, which emerged as the biggest winner with six Academy Awards. Oscars 2026 Winners List: ‘One Battle After Another’ Wins Best Picture; Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley Win Top Acting Awards.

Oscars 2026: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

Close behind was Sinners, the critically acclaimed drama from Ryan Coogler, which secured four wins. Yet beyond the headline victories, the ceremony will likely be remembered for its groundbreaking achievements and surprising outcomes across multiple categories. One of the most significant moments of the night came when cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw made Oscars history by becoming the first woman ever to win Best Cinematography. Her work on Sinners earned widespread acclaim and marked a major milestone in a category long dominated by male winners.

The ceremony also produced one of the rarest outcomes in Academy Awards history. In the Best Live Action Short Film category, the Academy announced a tie between The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva. It marked only the seventh tie in the nearly century-long history of the Oscars, making the moment one of the evening's most memorable surprises.

Another landmark moment came with the introduction of the Academy's first-ever award for Casting. Casting director Cassandra Kulukundis won the inaugural honour for One Battle After Another, pulling off an upset victory over the widely expected frontrunner Francine Maisler, who had been nominated for Sinners.

The new category signals growing recognition for the creative role casting plays in shaping a film's success. In one of the night's genre-defying victories, veteran actor Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in the horror film Weapons.

Horror films have historically struggled for recognition at the Oscars, making Madigan's win a notable breakthrough for the genre. The Best Documentary Feature category delivered a major upset when Mr Nobody Against Putin triumphed over the widely favoured The Perfect Neighbor.

While several films celebrated landmark wins, others experienced disappointing nights. One of the biggest shocks involved Timothee Chalamet and his film Marty Supreme. Entering the ceremony with nine nominations and strong awards-season momentum, the film ultimately failed to win a single Oscar. Chalamet also lost the Best Actor race to Michael B Jordan, who took home the award for Sinners.

Similarly, the acclaimed film The Secret Agent, directed by Kleber Mendonca Filho, left the ceremony without a win despite four nominations, including Best Picture and Best International Feature. Several other Best Picture nominees also experienced shutouts. Both Bugonia and Train Dreams, each nominated in four categories, ultimately walked away without trophies. Oscars 2026: 'Sinners' DP Autumn Durald Arkapaw Makes History as FIRST Woman to Win Best Cinematography.

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein collected three technical awards, but the director himself missed out in the Best Director category. The awards season also saw a high-profile absence from the nominations list. Ariana Grande and Wicked: For Good were notably absent from this year's nominations, despite the first Wicked film receiving 10 nominations the previous year. From a historic cinematography victory to rare ties and surprising shutouts, the 2026 Oscars were filled with unexpected moments.