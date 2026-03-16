The 98th Academy Awards concluded Sunday night with Paul Thomas Anderson’s sprawling epic, One Battle After Another, emerging as the evening's biggest victor. The film secured six Oscars, including the night’s top prize for Best Picture and a Best Director win for Anderson. The ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien at the Dolby Theatre, balanced predictable sweeps with historic firsts, reflecting a year of high-stakes filmmaking and diverse storytelling. Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Radiate Elegance on Red Carpet As Actress Debuts Custom White Dior Gown (Watch Video)

Michael B Jordan, Jessie Buckley Win Big

In the lead acting categories, Michael B. Jordan took home his first Oscar for his performance in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, while Jessie Buckley was crowned Best Actress for her role in the period drama Hamnet. The wins capped off a competitive season that saw One Battle After Another and Sinners frequently go head-to-head across technical and creative categories.

The Night of the Epic

One Battle After Another proved to be the Academy's favourite, sweeping several major categories. Beyond Best Picture and Director, the film earned Sean Penn the Best Supporting Actor trophy, marking another milestone in his storied career. The film also won the inaugural Best Casting Oscar, a new category introduced this year to recognise the essential work of casting directors. Sinners, despite entering the night with a staggering 16 nominations, saw Michael B. Jordan triumph in the Best Actor race and Ludwig Goransson win for Best Original Score. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Wins Best Actress for ‘Hamnet’, Creates History (Watch Video of Acceptance Speech)

Official 98th Academy Awards Winners List

Category Winner Film Best Picture One Battle After Another — Best Director Paul Thomas Anderson One Battle After Another Best Actor Michael B. Jordan Sinners Best Actress Jessie Buckley Hamnet Best Supporting Actor Sean Penn One Battle After Another Best Supporting Actress Amy Madigan Weapons Best Animated Feature KPop Demon Hunters — Best Original Song "Golden" KPop Demon Hunters Best Original Score Ludwig Göransson Sinners International Feature Sentimental Value Norway Best Casting Cassandra Kulukundis One Battle After Another

Breakout Wins and Global Representation

The ceremony also delivered several historic moments for international and animated cinema. Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet, emerging victorious over fellow nominees Emma Stone and Kate Hudson in one of the night’s most competitive categories. In animation, KPop Demon Hunters claimed the Best Animated Feature award, while its chart-topping track Golden also secured Best Original Song. Meanwhile, the Norwegian drama Sentimental Value won Best International Feature, further strengthening director Joachim Trier’s reputation as one of the most prominent voices in global cinema.

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