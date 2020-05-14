Over 14,000 Pigs Dead Due to African Swine Fever in Assam: State Minister

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 14 (ANI): Till now, 14,919 pigs have died in Assam due to the African Swine Fever (ASF), said state Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Atul Bora, on Thursday.He also said that the death rate of pigs is increasing day by day."Ten districts have been affected so far. We are in touch with the Centre and it has assured us help. We have demanded Rs 144 crore for the culling of pigs and compensation," said Bora.Earlier on May 11, the minister visited the Kaziranga National Park to review the preventive measures taken by its authorities to safeguard the wild boars (wild swine) from getting infected by the disease which has caused havoc in the state.Earlier this month, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Bora had visited the Regional Institute of Livestock Entrepreneurship Management (RILEM) and ICAR-National Research Centre on Pig in Rani here amid the ASF outbreak in the state.Bora had then said that ASF was last reported in China in 2019 and 2020, "It started in Arunachal Pradesh in January and in Assam in February." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)