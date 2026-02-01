Attari, Amritsar, February 1: Pakistan has send back seven Indian prisoners on Saturday. The prisoners had been swept across the border while attempting to save their animals during the 2023 floods in Punjab. Protocol officer at Attari Border, Arun Mahal said, "The order for the release of 7 prisoners from the Pakistani side had reached both India and Pakistan today. Pakistani Rangers handed over the 7 prisoners to the BSF. From there, they were brought to the Customs and Immigration office to complete the formalities. Of the 7 citizens, 4 are from Ferozepur district, one from Jalandhar, one from Ludhiana, and one from Uttar Pradesh. All of them had been swept into Pakistan while trying to save their animals during the 2023 floods."

Earlier in January, India has repatriated a Pakistani national, allegedly imprisoned in India, via the Attari-Wagah border, Pakistan High Commission in India said. "Hafiz Muhammad Abbu Bakar, a Pakistani citizen imprisoned in India, was repatriated to Pakistan via the Wagah-Attari border today," the Pakistan High Commission said. Before this, in September of last year, India repatriated 48 Pakistani fishermen and 19 Pakistani civilian prisoners, who had completed their sentences, via the Attari-Wagah border, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement. India, Pakistan Exchange List of Prisoners, Fishermen; 167 Indians Await Repatriation Despite Completing Sentences.

India also urged the Pakistani government to expedite the release and repatriation of all Indian prisoners, including fishermen in Islamabad's custody. "The Government of India attaches high priority to the issue of Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners in Pakistan's custody and has urged the Government of Pakistan to expedite the release and repatriation of all Indian prisoners, including fishermen who remain in Pakistan's custody," MEA said in a statement.

In July last year, India and Pakistan exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody. Under the provisions of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008, such lists are exchanged every year on 1st of January and July. Pakistan has been requested to ensure the "safety, security and welfare" of all civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release and repatriation to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. India Repatriates Pakistani National, Under Imprisonment, via Attari-Wagah Border.

"India has shared the names of 382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed-to-be-Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared the names of 53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or are believed-to-be-Indian," it said. The Government of India called for the "early release and repatriation" of civilian prisoners and fishermen currently in Pakistani custody, especially those who have already completed their prison sentences. "Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 159 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence," the MEA said.

