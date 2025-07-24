New Delhi, July 24: Rajya Sabha's Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday rejected around 30 adjournment notices given by Opposition party members over various issues, including for discussing the "unexpected resignation of Chairman Rajya Sabha" and former Vice President Jagdeep Dhakhar. Indian Union Muslim League MP, Abdul Wahab had demanded a discussion under Rule 267, on the 'unexpected resignation of Honourable Chairman Rajya Sabha.'

Multiple Opposition leaders have repeatedly raised questions over the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, claiming that the former VP might have been forced to resign due to differences between leaders. Dhankhar resigned from his post on July 21, citing health reasons. The Upper House was informed of the resignation the very next day. Earlier, multiple Congress MPs in Rajya Sabha also moved for an adjournment motion to discuss the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar. Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Opposition Protest Over Bihar SIR, Speaker Om Birla’s Appeals Go Unheeded.

On July 23, Congress chief, and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge expressed scepticism over the resignation, suggesting that there's something not quite right with his decision. Addressing mediapersons, Kharge reiterated that the government should put forward the reasons behind Dhankhar's resignation. "The government should answer why he resigned. I can see 'dal mein kuch kaala hai.' His health is fine. He used to defend RSS and BJP always. Who and what is behind his resignation should be known to the country," he said.

Congress MP and Deputy Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks on Dhankhar's resignation, alleging that the Prime Minister's comments highlighted the political nature of the resignation. In a post on X, Gogoi wrote, "The dignity of a Constitutional post should be maintained both in it's role of a Presiding Officer and in it's resignation. PM Modi's tweet has revealed the political nature of the resignation."

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee also alleged that the former VP was "forced" to resign from his post by "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Cabinet ministers," claiming he was "threatened" with impeachment. "Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to resign by the Prime Minister and other Cabinet ministers. He was threatened that if he didn't resign before 9 pm on that day, an impeachment motion would be brought against him. This is a pressure tactic by the PM and other Cabinet ministers. Earlier, one Election Commissioner resigned just before the elections... It is being heard that now Rajnath Singh will be made vice president," Banejree said. Did Government Seal Jagdeep Dhankhar's Official Residence and Ask Him To Vacate Immediately After His Resignation From Vice President Post? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The Election Commission has said that preparations for the election of the Vice President's post have begun too. The Vice President is elected by an electoral college consisting of members of both Houses of Parliament, in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote. Voting in such elections is by secret ballot. The Electoral College to elect a person to the office of the Vice-President consists of all members of both Houses of Parliament.

An election to fill a vacancy caused by the expiry of the term of office of Vice-President is completed before the expiry of the term. In case a vacancy arises by reason of death, resignation, removal or otherwise, the election to fill that vacancy is held as soon as possible after the occurrence. The person so elected is entitled to hold office for a full term of five years from the date he enters office.

