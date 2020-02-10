Passenger Plane Makes Hard Landing in Russia's Komi Republic, No Injuries

World. (File Image)

Komi Republic [Russia], Feb 10 (Sputnik/ANI): A Utair-operated passenger plane made a hard landing at the airport in Usinsk town in Russia's Komi Republic on Sunday. The regional emergency services told Sputnik that no injuries were reported."During a hard landing at the Usinsk airport due to problems with the landing gear, the plane's tail hit the runway. According to preliminary data, no one was injured as a result of the incident," the emergency services said.The plane had 94 people, including six crew members, on board. (Sputnik/ANI)

