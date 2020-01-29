Paul Pogba 'desperate' to Get Back on Field: Solskjaer

Manchester [UK], Jan 29 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that Paul Pogba is "desperate" to get back on the field and play football."Paul's had a terrible season with injuries and he is desperate to play football," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying.Pogba has only played eight times in this season owing to an ankle problem which necessitated surgery at the beginning of January.Solskjaer said that any player who is injured cannot wait to get back on the field."If there is one thing that I know about Paul, he loves playing football and he loves just being out there training as well, and it has been playing on his mind," he said."Any player who is injured cannot wait to get back on the pitch, you feel so free. He has been playing with pain. So I am sure when he is pain-free and he is injury-free, he will enjoy his football," Solskjaer added. (ANI)

