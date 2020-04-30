PayNearby to Launch Job Registry to Help Migrant Workers Hit by Lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Fintech company PayNearby on Thursday said it is launching an assisted job registry that will help migrant workers who have been affected by the pandemic lockdown to seek gainful employment.

The company will launch 'JobsNearby' on the occasion the International Workers' Day on May 1.

Registrations can be done through its 9 lakh agents across the country, and the company has tied up with banks, NGOs, global foundations and other aggregators, where registered workers can then be placed, the company said in a statement.

The company aims to combat burgeoning issue of daily earnings and job losses of thousands of migrant workers across the country, PayNearby said.

Whereas the pre-lockdown remittances accounted for Rs 1,500-2,000 crore each month for PayNearby, and around Rs 10,000 crore for the entire industry, it has seen a decline of more than 80 per cent, reflecting loss of earnings for this segment, it said.

Through its vast network of more than 9 lakh retail touchpoints, spread across 17,000 plus PIN codes in the country, the company wishes to create a platform where out-of-job workers can register themselves and find suitable placement, the fintech company said.

"On the supply side, the company has identified and tied up with multiple partners, including banks, NGOs, global foundations and other aggregators, where registered workers can then be placed," it added.

The data can be disseminated through credible sources to the demand side of employers.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, MD and CEO at PayNearby, said, "With JobsNearby, we hope to ensure that these workers and their families are not left bereft and can regain their dignity and livelihood. Through our wholesome database, we hope to provide these workers with an opportunity to rebuild their lives, without having to compromise on their skills.”

PayNearby said job seekers will register for various kinds of job roles that were available earlier besides other roles that can be accommodated as per their skill set, also allowing them to select a location as per their choice.

These job data points will then be collated and sent to job supplier agent networks and employers, it said.

This initiative is an attempt to create a platform that is apt for blue collar migrant workers in urban areas, PayNearby said.

The company is engaged in providing Aadhaar-based banking services, domestic remittances, bill payments, card payments, insurance services, among others to the underbanked and unbanked.

