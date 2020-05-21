People Arriving at Delhi's Okhla Market Screened for Fever

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Amid COVID-19 outbreak, police personnel were seen screening people arriving at Okhla vegetable market through infrared thermometer on Thursday. People had arrived at the market early on Thursday to make purchases. The national capital has reported total 10,554 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

