Pep Guardiola Wants John Stones to Be in England's Euro 2020 Squad

Leeds [UK], Feb 9 (ANI): Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he wants John Stones to be selected in England's Euro 2020 squad and that his "feeling" for the player is the "same as always"."It's my problem. I am a human being; I suffer when they suffer. I want John to be with the national team. My feeling for him is the same as always," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying.Stones has struggled to cement his place in Guardiola's preferred line-up and has only played two games for the Three Lions last year.Guardiola further stated that not just John but all players can be selected for the national teams and they only have to give their best."Not just John, but all the players can be selected for national teams. They have to play here as best as possible," he said.Manchester City, who hold the second spot on the Premier League table, will next play against West Ham United today. (ANI)

