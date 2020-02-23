PM Modi to Address 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 Am Today

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 62nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today.In his previous address on January 26, the Prime Minister urged people to serve Mother India with a new-found resolve in the new decade and expressed hope that India will fulfill expectations that the world has from it."May this new decade bring new resolve and new achievements for each of you, and for the country. And may India surely achieve the capabilities to fulfil the expectations that the world has from India. With this belief, come, let us start a new decade. Let us serve Mother India with a new-found resolve," Modi had said in his first 'Mann Ki Baat' programme of this year.The Prime Minister had also requested people to make efforts for water conservation and share the stories of their efforts through pictures and videos with the hashtag '#jalshakti4India' in order to inspire others.Modi had also appealed to those involved in "seeking solutions to problems through violence" to return to the mainstream and asserted that dialogue is the only way to resolve any dispute. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)