Lucknow, December 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Rashtra Prerna Sthal symbolises a vision that has guided India towards self-respect, unity and service. PM Modi, who inaugurated Rashtra Prerna Sthal, said the towering statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee are as magnificent as the inspiration they provide. PM Modi inauguarted Rashtra Prerna Sthal on the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was MP from Lucknow.

"A little while ago, I had the privilege of inaugurating the Rashtra Prerna Sthal. This centre of national inspiration represents the vision that has guided India on the path of self-respect, unity and service. Rashtra Prerna Sthal gives us the message that every step, every stride, every effort of ours should be dedicated to nation-building. The collective efforts of all will fulfil the resolve of Viksit Bharat. I congratulate Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and the entire country on this modern place of inspiration," he said. Sansad Khel Mahotsav: ‘India’s Opportunities in Sports Unlimited’, Says PM Narendra Modi to Young Athletes (Watch Video).

PM Modi said that December 25 is also the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bijli Pasi. "It is also a coincidence that Atal Ji himself issued a postage stamp in honour of Maharaja Bijli Pasi in the year 2000. On this auspicious day, I respectfully pay my tributes to Malaviya Ji, Atal Ji, and Maharaja Bijli Pasi," he said. The Prime Minister greeted people on Christmas. "Today, the land of Lucknow is witnessing a new inspiration. I extend Christmas greetings to the country and the world. Millions of Christian families in India are celebrating the festival today. We all wish that the spirit of Christmas brings happiness into everyone's life," he said.

He said "sabka prayas" (everyone's effort) will realise the resolve of a Viksit Bharat. Rashtra Prerna Sthal will serve as a tribute to the life, ideals, and enduring legacy of one of India's most revered statesmen, whose leadership left a profound impact on the nation's democratic, political, and developmental journey. Rashtra Prerna Sthal has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance. Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 230 crore and spread across an expansive area of 65 acres, the complex is envisioned as a permanent national asset dedicated to fostering leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration. Christmas 2025 Celebrations: PM Narendra Modi Joins Christmas Prayers at Cathedral Church in Delhi, Extends Message of Peace and Harmony (See Pics and Video).

The complex features 65-feet-high bronze statues of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India's political thought, nation-building, and public life. It also houses a state-of-the-art museum designed in the form of a lotus-shaped structure, spread over approximately 98,000 square feet. The museum showcases India's national journey and the contributions of these visionary leaders through advanced digital and immersive technologies, offering visitors an engaging and educational experience.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)