Guwahati, February 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu across River Brahmaputra for improving connectivity within Guwahati. The 6-lane extradosed Prestressed Concrete (PSC) bridge, built at a cost of around Rs 3,030 crore, connects Guwahati with North Guwahati and is the first extradosed bridge in Northeast India.

It will cut travel time between Guwahati and North Guwahati to seven minutes. Given the region's high seismicity, the bridge incorporates base isolation using friction pendulum bearings. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Emergency Landing Facility on Assam Highway, Lands at ELF on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh (See Pics and Video).

High-performance stay cables have been used to ensure durability and long-term structural performance. A Bridge Health Monitoring System (BHMS) has also been incorporated to enable real-time condition monitoring, early damage detection, and improved safety and service life of the extradosed bridge.

The Indian Air Force conducted an air display at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh on Saturday, with its Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Rafale fighter jets taking off in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries watching the air display. Earlier, PM Modi was welcomed on the stage by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in Dibrugarh. Pulwama Attack Anniversary 2026: PM Narendra Modi Pays Homage to 2019 Terror Attack Bravehearts, Says ‘Every Indian Draws Strength From Their Enduring Courage’.

The ELF is the first of its kind in Northeast India. It has been designed and constructed in coordination with the Indian Air Force to support the landing and takeoff of military and civilian aircraft during emergencies. It will serve as a critical asset for emergency response, enabling quick deployment of rescue and relief operations during natural disasters or strategic requirements in the Northeast.

Envisioned as dual-use infrastructure, the ELF is capable of handling fighter aircraft up to 40 tonnes and transport aircraft up to 74 tonnes maximum take-off weight. Later, PM Modi will also inaugurate and flag off development projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore, aimed at strengthening connectivity, digital infrastructure, higher education and urban mobility in the North-Eastern Region.