New Delhi, September 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will mark his birthday on September 17 by launching 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and the '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar. During his visit, he will also lay the foundation stone for several initiatives and address the gathering, according to the Prime Minister's Office. In line with his commitment to Health, Poshan, Fitness, and a Swashth and Sashakt Bharat, he will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns. The campaign will be organized from September 17 to October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals and other government health facilities across the country.

More than one lakh health camps will be organized, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country. Daily health camps will be held in all government health facilities nationwide, the Prime Minister's Office said. This nationwide intensified campaign seeks to provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services at the community level. It will strengthen screening, early detection, and treatment linkages for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, while also promoting maternal, child, and adolescent health through antenatal care, immunisation, nutrition, menstrual hygiene, lifestyle and mental health awareness activities. Specialist services including Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Eye, ENT, Dental, Dermatology, and Psychiatry will be mobilized through Medical Colleges, District Hospitals, Central Government institutions, and private hospitals. ‘Please Export Gadkari Ji to Dubai for 6 Months’: Old Video of Nitin Gadkari Recalling Dubai Crown Prince’s Unusual ‘Favour’ From PM Narendra Modi Goes Viral.

Under the campaign, nationwide blood donation drives will also be organised. Donors will be registered on the e-Raktkosh portal and pledge campaigns will be run through MyGov. Beneficiaries will be enrolled under PM-JAY, Ayushman Vaya Vandana, and ABHA. Helpdesks will be set up at health camps for card verification and grievance redressal. Yoga sessions, Ayurveda consultations, and other Ayush services will be organised to promote holistic health and wellness practices for women and families. The campaign will also mobilise communities towards healthy lifestyle practices with a special emphasis on obesity prevention, improved nutrition, and voluntary blood donation. Citizens will also be encouraged to register as Nikshay Mitras on the dedicated platform (www.nikshay.in) to support TB patients with nutrition, counselling and care in a whole-of-society approach.

PM Modi will also transfer funds under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana directly into the bank accounts of eligible women across the country with a single click. Nearly ten lakh women in the country will benefit. The Prime Minister will launch the Suman Sakhi Chatbot to raise awareness on maternal and child health. The chatbot will provide timely and accurate information to pregnant women in rural and remote areas, ensuring access to essential health services. Furthering the nation's collective fight against sickle cell anaemia, he will distribute the one-croreth Sickle Cell Screening and Counselling Card for the state.

As part of the Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan, Prime Minister will launch the 'Adi Seva Parv', for MP, which will symbolize the confluence of tribal pride and spirit of nation-building. The initiative will include a series of service-oriented activities in tribal regions, focusing on health, education, nutrition, skill development, livelihood enhancement, sanitation, water conservation, and environmental protection. A special emphasis will be laid on the Tribal Village Action Plan and Tribal Village Vision 2030, aimed at preparing long-term development roadmaps for each village. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hails Vaishali Rameshbabu’s FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss 2025 Win.

In line with his 5F Vision - Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the PM MITRA Park in Dhar. Spread over more than 2,150 acres, the park will be equipped with world-class facilities, including a Common Effluent Treatment Plant, a solar power plant, and modern roads, among others, making it an ideal industrial township. It will also significantly benefit the cotton growers in the region by enhancing farmers' income by providing better value for their produce.

Various textile companies have committed investment proposals worth over Rs 23,140 crore, paving the way for new industries and large-scale employment. It will generate nearly 3 lakh employment opportunities while significantly boosting exports. In line with his commitment to environmental conservation and women's economic empowerment, Pm Modi will gift a sapling to a beneficiary of a women's self-help group under the Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam initiative of the state. Over 10,000 women in Madhya Pradesh will develop 'Maa Ki Bagiya'. Women's groups are also being provided with all necessary resources to ensure plant protection.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)