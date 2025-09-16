Did you know that the Crown Prince of Dubai once made an unusual request to PM Narendra Modi when he asked him to "export" Nitin Gadkari to Dubai for six months. An old video of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recalling a light-hearted moment involving the Crown Prince of Dubai and Prime Minister Narendra has gone viral on social media. According to Nitin Gadkari, the incident occurred when the Dubai Crown Prince had visited India and was hosted at Hyderabad House in Delhi. Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Gadkari shared that during the dinner, the King jokingly requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "export Nitin Gadkari to Dubai for six months," praising his work. ‘My Brain Is Worth INR 200 Crore a Month, I Don’t Stoop Low’: Nitin Gadkari’s Sharp Retort to E20 Fuel Detractors.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to a gathering: Dubai Prince told Modi - Do us a favour. Modi ji said what do you want. Prince replied: Please export Gadkari ji to Dubai for 6 months. pic.twitter.com/98k9ZTtFiS — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 16, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation.

