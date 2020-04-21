Police Perform 'aarti' of People Flouting Lockdown in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Thane police have found a unique way to reach out to people flouting COVID-19 lockdown rules. On Tuesday, policemen were seen performing 'aarti' of people who were out on the streets for a morning walk. During the 'aarti' by the police few young men were seen standing with bowed heads. A woman police officer was seen performing 'aarti' of the lockdown violators. Another police officer at the site was seen explaining the consequences of moving outdoors during the pandemic.The Centre had last week decided to extend lockdown till May 3. (ANI)

