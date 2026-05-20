KKR vs MI Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to host Mumbai Indians (MI) in a critical Match 65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. With only one playoff spot remaining in the tournament, the fixture serves as a must-win game for the Kolkata-based franchise, who must secure a victory to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive. Conversely, five-time champions Mumbai Indians have already been eliminated from playoff contention and are playing for pride as they look to disrupt Kolkata's campaign. You can read Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match scorecard here.

KKR vs MI Match Timings and Venue Details

The high-stakes fixture will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens, a traditional home ground for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The toss is scheduled for 19:00 IST, with the opening delivery of the match set to be bowled at 19:30 IST.

Ground curators anticipate a standard high-scoring pitch under extreme heatwave conditions. Tactical decisions at the toss are expected to be heavily influenced by the evening dew factor, which typically facilitates easier batting conditions during the second innings.

KKR vs MI Free Live Streaming Online in India

For digital viewers across the Indian subcontinent, the live stream of the match will be hosted exclusively on the JioHotstar application and website. Following the high-profile media merger between Disney Star and Reliance Industries, the platform serves as the unified digital hub for IPL 2026. IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: Five Teams Battle for One Remaining Spot.

JioHotstar is providing free high-definition streaming of the match for mobile and tablet users. The digital feed includes advanced broadcasting features, such as multiple camera angles, 4K resolution options, real-time statistics, and language-specific commentary tracks.

KKR vs MI Television Telecast Information

Traditional television viewers can catch the linear broadcast via the Star Sports Network, which holds the official pay-television rights for the tournament.

The match will be beamed across several channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 2. To cater to a diverse domestic audience, regional language feeds will be available on dedicated channels such as Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for KKR vs MI IPL 2026 Match.

KKR IPL 2026 Playoff Scenario

Kolkata Knight Riders enter the match in impressive form, having secured victories in five of their last six outings. Currently sitting seventh on the points table with 11 points from 12 matches, Ajinkya Rahane's side faces immediate elimination if they suffer a defeat tonight.

Even a victory will require KKR to maintain a healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) while relying on external results from Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals to break into the top four.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).