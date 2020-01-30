Popular Front of India Denies Funding Anti-CAA Protests

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Popular Front of India on Thursday refuted allegations that it financed the anti-CAA protests terming it a desperate attempt on the part of the central government to divert, if not defeat, the strong anti-CAA protests.A statement issued by the Central Secretariat of PFI said: "The new allegation against Popular Front of India is that it financed the anti-CAA protests that are gaining momentum every day across the country. In fact, it is a desperate attempt on the part of the central government to divert, if not defeat, the strong anti-CAA protests, by linking it to a particular Muslim organization, that is Popular Front of India and branding it a terrorist outfit.""The ongoing anti-Citizenship Act protests have shattered all expectations of the RSS controlled BJP government of easily implementing the anti-people CAA, NRC and NPR, as people of the country, barring the Sangh Parivar, have been thronging the streets for the past several weeks," the statement added.It also denied having paid any money to Supreme Court lawyers like Kapil Sibal and Indira Jaising saying: "A few reputed Supreme Court lawyers like Kapil Sibal, Dushyant Dave and Indira Jaising were also alleged to have received money from Popular Front of India to instigate anti CAA protests. Popular Front outrightly denies all such allegations levelled with the intention of maligning the organization and also the other individuals and organisations."The statement claimed that "everybody knows the fact that in spite of the participation or support of Popular Front in democratic and peaceful protests in different parts of the country, it has no role in any alleged violent incidents connected with the protests" while stressing that any impartial enquiry will prove this fact.In its statement, the organization claimed it has full faith in the Indian Constitution, the people of India, the idea of a secular democratic nation and also in the ultimate victory of truth and fall of falsehood.On January 29, it was reported that after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned seven office bearers of the Popular Front of India, the organisation termed it an "ill-motivated" move at the behest of the BJP-led Central government."We believe that the notices issued by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi today (January 28) naming the office bearers of Popular Front of India and requiring them to appear for giving evidence as part of their investigation is an ill-motivated move at the behest of the RSS controlled BJP government. It is only the latest in the series of ongoing attempts to suppress our organisation," read a statement issued by the Central Secretariat of Popular Front of India. (ANI)

