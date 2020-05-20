Rainfall, Strong Winds in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas as Cyclone Amphan Makes Landfall

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], May 20 (ANI): As cyclone Amphan, which has weakened into a 'very severe cyclone storm, makes landfall in West Bengal, rainfall and heavy winds hit North 24 Parganas on Wednesday. Various parts of West Bengal are witnessing rainfall with several trees getting uprooted due to strong wind.Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter and shared a glimpse of super cyclone Amphan, making landfall at Sundarbans in West Bengal. "Prayers for people of Odisha and West Bengal. Stay alert and safe!" he wrote.The power supply has been cut off in North and South 24 Parganas of West Bengal as per Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's orders in view of the super cyclone.Chief Minister Banerjee has directed the control room to cut off the power supply in these areas. According to sources, "The Chief Minister will be staying in the State Secretariat to monitor the situation from the control room."Earlier today, India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, during a video press conference in New Delhi, said: "From today evening, the cyclone will touch South and North 24 Parganas, East Midnapur, Howrah, Hoogly and Kolkata.""While very strong winds have already started in South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapur, according to reports the wind speed can reach up to 160 km per hour. We expect that by the time it reaches Kolkata, Howrah and Hoogly, the wind speed will be 110-120 km per hour. Here the damage will be more."He also said that wind speed of 155-165 km per hour will be seen in South and North 24 Pargana and East Midnapur."The wind speed has started along with the landfall process. The front sector of the cyclone has reached the land. The eye of the cyclone will now touch the land. The eye is currently passing the South and North 24 Parganas. After this, the wind and rainfall will stop for half-hour and the sky might get cleared and then again the heavy rainfall and wind will begin," added Mohapatra. (ANI)

