Guwahati, February 10: Amid controversy over influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's objectionable remarks on parents and sex, the Guwahati Police on Monday registered a case against him and four others. A complaint was registered against them by a resident of the city for allegedly promoting obscenity in a publicly accessible online show. B Praak Slams Ranveer Allahbadia Aka BeerBiceps Over Vulgar Joke: Singer Cancels Podcast With YouTuber, Asks Him To Preserve ‘Our Indian Culture’ (Watch Video).

Besides Allahbadia, the case was also filed against stand-up comedian Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija. Allahbadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps, has been embroiled in a controversy for making a remark in Raina's YouTube show 'India's Got Latent' which has sparked widespread criticism. The case is being currently investigated, the police added. Allahbadia, 31, has since apologised for the remarks made by him on the show.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)