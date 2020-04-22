Rose McGowan to Come out with Debut Music Album 'Planet 9'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Apr 22 (PTI) Actor Rose McGowan has announced that she will be unveiling her debut music album soon.

Titled 'Planet 9', the album consists of eight tracks. The actor has collaborated with the likes of DJ Falcon, underground Parisian duo Punishment, David Sitek, mixer Michael Patterson and Stuart White for the LP.

It will release on music streaming platforms on Friday.

"This may come as a shock, but this Friday, April 24th, my album 'Planet 9' is being released on all platforms. I'm not trying to be a pop star, but I did make music that heals in a new way. Link is in bio. If you want to go to a better place, come to 'Planet 9'," the 46-year-old actor said in a post on Twitter.

McGowan also posted a brief statement on her website, explaining the genesis of the album's title.

"When I was a small child going through tough times, I created a utopian world in my mind and I named it Planet 9. I felt safe on this invented planet of mine. I also used to wonder what sounds existed on my planet.

"As life went on, I forgot about how special my planet was, I forgot I could go there in times of trouble. Six years ago, astronomers found a new planet they named Planet 9 — it's the new planet that demoted Pluto to a star. Holy s**t! They found my Planet 9," the actor said.

McGowan said she decided to make music to lift the spirits of the people as she believes that art heals.

"'Planet 9' takes you on a very special journey. I am not trying to be a pop star, I will not be performing this album. By using my knowledge of cinema sound design, I carefully created the sounds and words for a better place, an unknown world in our own mind that we can all travel to.

"'Planet 9' is an artistic endeavour that I hope will help others meditate in a unique way," the actor added. PTI

