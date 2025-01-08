Kyiv, January 8: A Russian missile attack on the southern Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least 13 civilians and injured dozens Wednesday, a local official said. Footage posted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel showed civilians lying in a city street littered with debris. They were being treated by emergency services. Russia-Ukraine War: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Claims Kiev Attacked by 103 Drones On Saturday, Over 600 Drone Strikes in Past Week.

Regional Gov Ivan Fedorov said the attack killed at least 13 civilians. Minutes before the attack, he had warned of a threat of “high-speed missiles” and “glide bombs” being fired at Zaporizhzhia region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)