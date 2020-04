World. (File Image)

Moscow, Apr 30 (AP) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus and has told President Vladimir Putin he will self-isolate.

First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov will temporarily perform Mishustin's duties.

Mishustin, 54, was named prime minister in January. (AP)

