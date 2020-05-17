SC Registry Launches Helpline Number to Provide Instant Solutions to Queries of Advocates and Litigants About E-filing

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court Registry has launched a helpline number - 1881 - to provide instant solutions to queries of advocates and litigants about e-filing."For the first time, at Supreme Court Registry, a helpline number (1881) will be functional from 10 am to 5 pm under the supervision of Senior Officers to provide instant solutions to queries of advocates and litigants about e-filing," according to an official statement.On May 15, the Supreme Court through online medium streamed a live demo on e-filing of the cases in the apex court for advocates. Now, lawyers can file cases in the top court online.Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud attended the online event.Addressing the e-meeting, CJI Bobde said that the e-filing has received impetus due to COVID-19 crisis and not entirely due to the court's dynamism.Speaking on the initiative to have e-filing of the cases, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) said, "I am delighted at the efforts of the Supreme Court to digitise its functioning. These are times of crisis and we have to rise in these times of crisis. Today, the people of India need the healing touch your lordships." (ANI)

