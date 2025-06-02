Aizawl, June 2: In view of torrential rainfall triggering landslides, mudflows, and rockfalls across Aizawl district of Mizoram, authorities have ordered the closure of all schools in the district on Monday, June 2, for student safety. The decision, taken after reviewing IMD warnings and consulting disaster management officials, was announced by Aizawl Deputy Commissioner ET Lalrempuia. On Sunday, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma convened a review meeting at the CM's Conference Hall in Aizawl to assess the situation.

Several Ministers and senior officials attended the meeting in person, while Deputy Commissioners from different districts joined via video conference. A key priority highlighted in the meeting was ensuring that access to district capitals and the airport remains uninterrupted by keeping essential roads operational. The Chief Minister also directed that adequate funds be allocated to all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), and that relief funds for victims be released at the earliest. CM Lalduhoma Holds Emergency Meeting as Heavy Rain Batters Mizoram.

It was resolved that disaster-affected areas must be continuously monitored under the supervision of the Department of Disaster Management & Rehabilitation (DM&R). Comprehensive and timely reports are to be submitted to the central government to ensure proper coordination and response. According to a preliminary report from the DM&R, 211 landslide locations have been recorded, 60 houses have collapsed, 69 families have been evacuated due to the risk of house collapse, 83 road blockages have been reported, 4 retaining walls have collapsed, 1 electric pole has fallen, 2 major landslides have occurred, and 4 deaths have been reported.

Additionally, rising water levels in riverside habitation areas were noted, with some updates continuing to come in during the course of the meeting. Deputy Commissioners also submitted detailed status reports from their respective districts. The northeast region has been reeling under heavy rains, with various areas in Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh experiencing flooding, landslides and increasing river levels. School Reopens in Tamil Nadu: Government Schools Reopen Today After Summer Vacation With Digital Push, Skill Based Focus From Class 1.

According to Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, at least 5 people have died due to landslides in Assam, with the state government announcing Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the victims. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured of every possible help to the flood-affected areas in the northeast region, and also spoke with the Chief Ministers of Assam, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh and the Governor of Manipur.

