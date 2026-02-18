New York, February 18: A powerful Pacific storm system is battering Southern California this Wednesday, February 18, bringing the threat of damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and dangerous thunderstorms to the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued multiple emergency alerts, including a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Los Angeles County, warning that significant property damage is possible due to wind gusts reaching up to 70 mph. Emergency officials have already initiated evacuation warnings in high-risk areas, particularly near recent burn scars where the threat of mudslides and debris flows is highest.

The storm is the second in a series of "atmospheric river" events hitting the West Coast this week, dumping several inches of rain in the coastal and valley regions while blanketing the Sierra Nevada in feet of snow. In Los Angeles and Long Beach, the combination of saturated soil and high winds has led to numerous reports of downed trees and power outages. Major thoroughfares, including portions of the Pacific Coast Highway and canyon roads, have faced temporary closures as crews scramble to clear rockslides and localized flooding. US: 10 Skiers Missing After Avalanche in Northern California, 6 Found Alive.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning in California

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Long Beach CA, Pomona CA and El Monte CA until 2:30 AM PST pic.twitter.com/7twugiobHI — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 18, 2026

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Los Angeles CA, Long Beach CA and Glendale CA until 1:45 AM PST. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/TJRwausvb9 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 18, 2026

Los Angeles Weather Windy Map

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for California: Understanding Severe Weather Alerts

As the storm intensifies, residents are being urged to understand the specific terminology used in NWS alerts to ensure public safety:

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: This indicates that a storm producing winds of at least 58 mph or hail at least one inch in diameter is imminent or occurring. Residents should seek shelter immediately in a sturdy building.

This indicates that a storm producing winds of at least 58 mph or hail at least one inch in diameter is imminent or occurring. Residents should seek shelter immediately in a sturdy building. Wind Advisory: Issued when sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph or gusts of 46 to 57 mph are expected. These winds can make driving difficult and blow around unsecured outdoor objects.

Issued when sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph or gusts of 46 to 57 mph are expected. These winds can make driving difficult and blow around unsecured outdoor objects. Special Marine Warning: This alert is for mariners in coastal waters, indicating short-duration hazards like waterspouts, wind gusts over 34 knots, or large hail. US Winter Storm 2026: When the Arctic Blast Peaks and Which States Are Worst Hit by Cold Wave.

Impact on Long Beach and Coastal Areas

The Long Beach weather remains particularly volatile, with a Special Marine Warning in effect for the coastal waters. Strong rip currents and large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet are expected along the Los Angeles County beaches through Friday. Mariners have been advised to remain in port, as sudden squalls could capsize small vessels near the harbor.

Inland, weather in Long Beach includes a Flood Watch and a Wind Advisory active through Wednesday evening. City officials have distributed sandbags at several fire stations to help residents mitigate the risk of urban flooding as drainage systems struggle to keep up with the peak rainfall rates.

Evacuations and Road Safety

Evacuation warnings remain in place for canyon communities in Topanga and Santa Anita, where the risk of "debris flows", fast-moving landslides, is elevated. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has warned motorists to avoid mountain passes where whiteout conditions are possible.

Mayor Karen Bass has ordered all city departments to remain on high alert. "We are asking all Angelenos to stay off the roads if possible," a spokesperson for the Mayor's office stated. "The combination of heavy rain and high winds creates a 'perfect storm' for roadway hazards."

Residents are advised to keep their mobile devices charged and monitored for emergency alerts. If caught outdoors during a severe thunderstorm warning, move to an interior room away from windows. For those in flood-prone areas, remember the phrase "Turn around, don't drown", most flood-related fatalities occur when drivers attempt to navigate through standing water.

