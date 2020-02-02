Shaheen Bagh Shooter 'echoed' BJP's War Cry, Says Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 2 (ANI): After a man fired aerial shots at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the person has "echoed BJP's war cry"."A terrorist is one because he says so. For decades, 'jo Hindu hitt ki baat karega wahi desh par raj karega' has been BJP's war cry. This man just echoed it. He's forced you to choose between gunman's side or the side of peaceful, democratic citizens. It's as simple as that," Owaisi tweeted.The man who fired aerial shots told the police that he was angry with the traffic blockade as his cousin's wedding is approaching and he had to run around a lot to make arrangements, police sources said.The police have detained the man, identified as Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village near Delhi-Noida border, said Chinmoy Biswal, DCP, South-East."The police personnel overpowered and detained him on the spot while he was firing in the air. He is being interrogated. He said his name is Kapil. An FIR is being registered, further investigation is underway," Biswal said."We appeal to the groups who have given a call for a protest tomorrow to do it peacefully and not engage in any activity that may create tension in the society," he added.According to Delhi Police sources, Kapil told the police that the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh caused traffic jams in the area. His cousin sister's wedding was coming up and he used to get stuck in traffic for hours while going to Lajpat Nagar to make arrangements. This forced him to take the step.According to Biswal, the man had fired in the air.The weapon used by him has been seized. No injuries were reported in the incident.Protests against CAA have been going on at Shaheen Bagh for over a month now. (ANI)

