Shramik Special Train Leaves for Bihar with 1,428 Passengers

Mangaluru, May 12 (PTI) The first Shramik special train from Mysuru division of South Western Railway with 1,428 migrant workers hailing from Bihar left on Tuesday from Kabakka Puttur railway station in Dakshina Kannada district.

The train was scheduled as per the request of the state government.

The train is slated to reach Bapudham Motihari in Bihar on Thursday, a railway release here said.

As directed by the railway ministry, social distancing was observed during boarding and all passengers wore face masks.

Soaps and sanitizers have been provided in each compartment.

The train was disinfected before it was taken to Kabakka Puttur from Mysuru on Monday.

Six RPF personnel will escort the train end-to-end to coordinate with the railway police of respective states to deal with any emergency.

The IRCTC will take care of supplying food and water to passengers on the route.

Mysuru divisional railway authority oversaw the arrangements at the railway station.

Three special Shramik trains had already left Mangaluru junction station with more than 3,000 passengers to Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Saturday and Sunday.

