Shramik Train, to Cover 2,700 Km Route, Leaves for Manipur from Andhra

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): A Shramik special train bound for Manipur started from Vijayawada railway station on Sunday, which will cover the longest route of roughly 2,700 kilometres.The train is carrying approximately 1,550 migrant workers, who were living in Andhra Pradesh, to the North-Eastern region.The train was flagged off by Krishna District Collector (DC) and Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang from Rayanapadu railway station in Vijayawada rural mandal.The government has allowed operation of Shramik special trains for the purpose of repatriation of stranded people amid the coronavirus lockdown, which has been now extended till May 31. (ANI)

