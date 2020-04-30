Six More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, Total Count 74

Chandigarh, Apr 30 (PTI) Six more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 74 in the Union Territory.

The fresh cases include a 10-year-old girl, 14-year-old boy and an employee of a government college and hospital in Sector 32 here, according to a medical bulletin.

A total of 1,147 samples have been tested in Chandigarh so far and of them, 1,022 reported negative, while reports of 50 samples are awaited, the bulletin said.

Eighteen coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, it said.

Meanwhile, UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore stressed on concentrating screening and testing of all persons and suspected cases in the pockets of Bapu Dham colony and Sector 30-B where there has been a spurt in coronavirus cases.

He asked Health Services Director G Dewan to send medical teams for extensive screening and testing in these areas.

Badnore said a large number of cases coming up were an indication of vigorous survey and testing.

He also advised hospitals, including PGIMER, to gradually open up facilities for non-COVID-19 patients, a government release said.

The authorities should also facilitate their transportation to and fro from the hospitals, he said.

Private clinics were also directed to open their facilities as per the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry, he said.

Badnore thanked the residents of Chandigarh for giving ideas regarding the exit plan after May 3.

A final view will be taken keeping in view the directions received from the central government, he said.

