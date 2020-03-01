Slight Delay in Traffic Likely on Monday as UP CM Visits Noida

Noida (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) Traffic movement could be slowed down between 8 am and 12 pm on Monday around the Botanical Garden metro station, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to inaugurate a multi-level parking here, officials said on Sunday.

Slight delay is likely on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway leading to Delhi during the VVIP movement in the area, the Noida Traffic Police said in an advisory.

Police have cautioned the people about traffic movement around the Botanical Garden metro station like Sector 18 and Sector 37, while movement of vehicles from Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 18 could also be restricted, if need be.

The traffic police has also requested metro commuters to avoid the Botanical Garden metro station between 8 am and 12 pm and instead prefer the Okhla Bird Sanctuary, Noida City Centre and Sector 18 metro stations for travel, the advisory stated.

Chief Minister Adityanath arrived on a two-day visit to Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday afternoon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)