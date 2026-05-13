Maharashtra: Ministerial Convoys To Be Halved As Devendra Fadnavis-Led Govt Announces Major Austerity Drive

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Mumbai, May 13: In a significant policy shift aimed at bolstering national fuel conservation efforts, the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday, May 13, announced a series of austerity measures, including a mandate to reduce the size of ministerial vehicle convoys by half. The decision, finalised during high-level meetings in Mumbai chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeks to align state administrative practices with broader environmental and economic goals.

Streamlining Official Travel and Transport

The newly introduced directives impose strict limitations on government-funded travel. Ministers and senior officials have been instructed to minimise foreign trips, restricting them only to instances where they are deemed "absolutely essential". PM Narendra Modi Leads by Example, Travels in Streamlined 2-Car Convoy in New Delhi; Video Surfaces.

Number of Vehicles in Convoy of CM Devendra Fadnavis and All Ministers To Be Halved

मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्यासह सर्व मंत्र्यांच्या ताफ्यातील वाहनांची संख्या अर्ध्यावर इंधन आणि परकीय चलन बचतीच्या अनुषंगाने पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी केलेल्या आवाहनाला प्रतिसाद म्हणून मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी आज 2 उच्चस्तरीय बैठकीत विविध उपाययोजनांचा आढावा… — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 13, 2026

Furthermore, the use of state-owned aircraft and helicopters has been curtailed. Officials are now advised to utilise commercial flight services for official work unless an emergency situation dictates otherwise. To reduce logistical overhead and unnecessary travel, the administration has directed that the majority of official meetings be transitioned to video conferencing platforms.

Adopting Eco-Friendly and Public Transport

As part of the initiative, the state government is encouraging senior leadership to utilise public transportation services, such as the Mumbai Metro. In a move designed to set a public example, officials have been tasked with utilising public transport for at least one day as a pilot project. The administration has also initiated a comprehensive review of all government vehicle allocations to ensure optimal utilisation and eliminate redundant usage. Additionally, the government has moved to curb energy consumption by instructing authorities to remove unnecessary hoardings and flex banners, while actively discouraging the use of non-essential decorative lighting.

Leadership Alignment with National Appeals

The state's austerity drive reflects a broader commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal for nationwide fuel conservation. Eknath Shinde confirmed on Wednesday, May 13, that he has begun implementing these measures personally. Speaking to reporters, Shinde noted his own transition to using an electric vehicle and emphasised the importance of restricting ministerial convoys to only those vehicles required for essential security purposes. Maharashtra IPS Reshuffles: Devendra Fadnavis Government Transfers 9 Indian Police Service Officers.

"As for the Prime Minister’s appeal to reduce the use of petrol and diesel, I have already started implementing it today itself. I myself came here in an electric vehicle," Shinde stated. The government has tasked the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police with overseeing the implementation of these guidelines. Officials confirmed that enforcement measures are being strengthened to ensure compliance across all state departments, marking a sustained effort to reduce the state's carbon footprint and administrative expenditure.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of CMO Maharashtra). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).