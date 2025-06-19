New Delhi, June 19: Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who was hospitalised owing to a stomach-related issue, is stable and recovering well, the hospital said on Thursday. The 78-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on June 15. According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, the chairman of the hospital, Gandhi is responding positively to treatment. "Her health is stable, and a specific diet plan has been introduced today as part of her ongoing care. She remains under close observation," he said in a health update issued on Thursday morning. Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Senior Congress Leader’s Condition Stable, Under Close Observation, Says Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

While her recovery is progressing steadily, the hospital has not yet decided on a discharge date. Doctors said the decision will be made based on her overall recovery. A team of senior doctors is closely monitoring her condition, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)