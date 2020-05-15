Special Train Carrying 496 People Arrive in Bhubaneswar from New Delhi

Bhubaneswar, May 15 (PTI) A special train carrying 496 people from New Delhi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Friday, officials said.

Altogether 1,503 people boarded the train in New Delhi and the rest of the passengers got down at Bokaro, Jamshedpur, Hijli (Kharagpur), an East Coast Railway (ECoR) spokesperson said.

A number of people who bought tickets for the fully air-conditioned train did not turn up, he said.

The returnees were stamped with indelible ink mentioning the quarantine period on their right hand after arrival.

The 496 passengers who deboarded at Bhubaneswar underwent screening, officials said, adding that this was the first such train to arrive here from the national capital.

Security personnel were deployed to guide the passengers wile moving out of the platform, they said.

Among the passengers were children and a pregnant woman, officials said.

"Arrangements have been made for their onward journey, a senior railway official said.

State officials present at the railway station verified the particulars of the returnees as all of them are required to remain in home quarantine.

Several buses and app-based cabs were also arranged for the returnees to take them to their respective destinations.

