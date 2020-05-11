Special Train with 1200 People Departs from Gujarat for Uttarakhand

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 11 (ANI): A special train carrying 1200 passengers departed from Surat for Kathgodam in Uttarakhand at 4 am on Monday, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Uttarakhand.The train is expected to reach Kathgodam by tomorrow.Special trains are being run as the Ministry of Home Affairs allows people stranded in other regions to reach their native states. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)