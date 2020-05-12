Speeding Car Hits Bus, 19-year-old Dies

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was killed and his friend injured when their speeding car rammed into a stationary bus at Marine Drive in South Mumbai on Tuesday evening, a police official said.

The accident took place on S N Road near B D Somani Chowk.

Aaryman Rajesh Nagpal and Shouryasingh Sharad Jain, both 19 years old, sustained serious injuries in the accident, said the officer.

While Aaryman was declared dead at Harkishandas Hospital, Jain was undergoing treatment, he said.

The police were yet to ascertain who was driving the car, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)