Spicejet to Turn Tickets Booked Between Mar 25-31 into Credit, Can Be Used in One Year

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) SpiceJet on Tuesday said tickets booked for travel between March 25 and March 31 will be automatically cancelled and the amount spent can be used by passengers for bookings during the next one year.

The airline's announcement came a day after the central government decided that no domestic flights will operate in India from March 25 to March 31.

The government has also banned international flights till March 29.

"For the passengers who are travelling from March 25, 2020 till March 31, 2020, their bookings will be automatically cancelled and a reservation credit for the entire amount will be created and they can use it to make another booking for the same passenger for a period of one year from the original date of travel," SpiceJet said in a statement.

