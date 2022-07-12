London, Jul 12 (PTI) Indian bowlers dished out a superb display to bundle out England for 110 in 25.2 overs in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Tuesday.

Opting to field first, the pace bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah (6/19 of 7.2 overs) and Mohammed Shami (3/31 of 7 overs) wreaked havoc, sharing nine wickets between them.

Medium pacer Prasidh Krishna also scalped up one wicket.

For England, skipper Jos Buttler top scored with 30 followed by David Wiley (20), Moeen Ali (14), and Brydon Carse (15).

Brief Scores:

England: 110 all out in 20 overs (Jos Butter 30; Jasprit Bumrah 6/19; Mohammed Shami 3/31)

