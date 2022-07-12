Manchester United are reportedly considering launching a bid for Moussa Dembele amidst doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo's future. The Red Devils are faced with the predicament of losing Ronaldo this transfer window who is keen on competing in the Champions League next season. Dembele has emerged as a reported target for Manchester United, according to Media Foot Marseille as they aim to have him replace Ronaldo if the latter ends up leaving the club. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Manchester United Confident of Convincing Portuguese Star To Stay

Addressing Ronaldo's exit rumours, new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag clearly stated that the forward is not for sale despite reports claiming that the player has asked to leave. Ten Hag insisted that Ronaldo was very much a part of his plan going into next season, which would also be the Portuguese' last year at Old Trafford, according to the two-year deal he had penned while rejoining them last summer.

Dembele would walk into his final year at Lyon and Manchester United can tempt the striker to join them for a lower fee. But the Red Devils have competition with Southampton being one of the Frenchman's suitors. Lyon would be keen on selling the striker this summer if a suitable offer comes in, rather than risking the prospect of losing him for free next summer.

