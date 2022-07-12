India are taking on England in a three-match ODI series, the first of which is being played on July 12, Tuesday. A major piece of news that surfaced a day ago and also before the match over the availability of former skipper Virat Kohli. Captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss that Kohli was unavailable for this game and that Shreyas Iyer would bat at number three in the star batter's absence. So why is Virat Kohli not playing the 1st ODI between India and England at The Oval? IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2022 Toss Report & Playing XI: Shreyas Iyer Replaces Injured Virat Kohli as Rohit Sharma Opts to Bowl

There were reports that circulated before the match stating that Kohli was likely to miss this game owing to a groin injury. The 33-year-old was believed to have sustained the injury during the third T20I between India and England. A day ago, media reports had emerged claiming that Kohli was most likely to sit out of the ODI series opener. A BCCI official reportedly said, "Virat has a groin strain during the last game. It can’t be confirmed whether it happened during fielding or while batting. He will probably miss the first ODI tomorrow at Oval as the groin needs rest."

Kohli would rest for this match and return back with a bang in the second ODI of the series, which would be played at the Lord's Stadium on July 14.

