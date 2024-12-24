Vadodara, Dec 24 (PTI) Harleen Deol's impressive coming-of-age maiden hundred powered India to a potentially match and series winning 358 for five against the West Indies in the second Women's ODI here on Tuesday.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 and they are well on course to make it 2-0 after equalling their highest-ever ODI total, which was also the highest total any team has made against the Caribbeans.

Deol (115, 103b, 16x4) led India's batting effort with a composed innings and she received ample support from Pratika Rawal (76, 86b, 10x4, 1x6), Smriti Mandhana (53, 47b, 7x4, 2x6) and Jemimah Rodrigues (52, 36b, 6x4, 1x6) after the home side decided to bat first.

The Indian management will be mighty pleased by Deol's hundred as she marked her growth as an all-field player from a predominantly off-side player during this knock.

Not precisely a power-hitter, the right-hander has added more nuances to her batting through the ability to find angles and gaps.

It was evident when she peppered Deandra Dottin for three fours through fine leg, point and behind point to move into the 90s.

Her 100 came along with a nicely-timed boundary off pacer Shamilia Connell in 98 balls.

But for an imposing total, India should also thank Mandhana and Rawal for adding 110 runs off the opening wicket in just 16.3 overs, their second successive 100-run partnership in ODIs.

They looked hardly in any trouble until some lethargic running between the wicket resulted in Mandhana's run out.

Rawal, who raised her maiden ODI fifty in 58 balls, looked well settled for a hundred in only her second 50-over game, but the right-hander failed to negotiate Zaida James' delivery with a bit of extra bounce, scooping it to Qiana Joseph at short mid-wicket.

She added 62 runs for the second wicket with Deol.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur could not produce a big one, getting bowled in her attempt to slog sweep Afy Fletcher's full-length delivery.

West Indies might have hoped for some respite after Kaur's dismissal, but Jemimah Rodrigues joined Deol to add a further 116 runs in a little over 12 overs for the fourth wicket as India constructed an imposing total.

Rodrigues, who reached fifty off just 34 balls, was at her innovative best as she clobbered Connell for four boundaries in an over as India motored in the backend of the innings.

Deol fell to Qiana soon but by then she had ensured that the match was much beyond the grasp of the opponents.

