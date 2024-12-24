In the 2024 tennis season, we saw some exceptional matches and title winners across all Grand Slams. The US Open is regarded as the finale of the Tennis season as it is the last Grand Slam to be played. Some players were just left out from winning a Grand Slam but the others secured their second title of the 2024 season. Names like Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz showcased why they are the next big names in Tennis. Jannik Sinner clinched the US Open 2024 title under the men's singles category and Aryna Sabalenka won the US Open 2024 title in the women's singles category. Max Purcell Accepts Ban For Anti-Doping Breach, Grand Slam Doubles Winner Set to Miss Australian Open 2025 (See Post).

Records Made at the US Open 2024

First-time Grand Slam Winners: Jannik Sinner became the first ever Italian to the men's singles US Open title. Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori became the first all-Italian pair to secure a Mixed Doubles Grand Slam title in tennis history after their triumph at the US Open 2024. It can be said that US Open 2024 was great for the Italians.

Novak Djokovic Failed to Reach Round of 16: This was the first time in seven years that Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic failed to reach the round of 16 at a major tennis tournament. Djokovic fell prey to Alexei Popyrin in the third round of the US Open 2024. It was 2017 when Novak Djokovic failed to qualify for the round of 16 of a major tennis tournament.

Seven-Day Fan Week: It was the first time ever, that a US Open fan week was of seven days and was attended by more than 2,19,000 fans. This was a 37% increase from the US Open 2023 edition.

12-Year Extension: One of the top broadcasters, ESPN bagged a heavyweight deal where they will broadcast the US Open through 2037. Their previous deal was signed for 2015-25. Year Ender 2024: Australian Open Scripting New Record and Springing UP New Stars in First Grand Slam of Season.

Match Timing Record: The Aryna Sabalenka vs Ekaterina Alexandrova third-round match started at the local time of 12:08 am. This US Open match was the latest ever start of a match.

First American to Contest Men's Singles US Open Final after 18 Years: Taylor Frtiz broke the chain and made his way to the US Open 2024 final and became the first American player since 2006 to contest in the US Open final.

Full Grand Slam Season Without Big 3 as Winners: It was the first time since 2002 that none of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal won any titles in the 2024 season.

Young Champions: This was the first time since the year 1993 that all four men's singles major tennis titles in a single season have been clinched by players under the age of 24. Carlos Alcaraz (21), Roland-Garros and Wibledon Open. Jannik Sinner (22), Australian Open and Jannik Sinner (23), US Open. Tennis Star Alex de Minaur Announces Engagement with Girlfriend Katie Boulter.

This was an impressive year for tennis fans. Although we saw Rafael Nadal announcing his retirement, we also witnessed Novak Djokovic completing his career Grand Slam after clinching the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. There were sadly not titles won by the big 3. But we got see some new faces and names emerging.

