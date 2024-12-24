The India national cricket team Test and ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, was hit on his left knee while practising at the nets ahead of the much-awaited IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting from December 26. According to a report by Times of India, Rohit Sharma was hit on his left knee while facing throwdown specialist Daya during India's second training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, just days ahead of the Boxing Day Test. The fresh injury scare has raised concern about his availability for the upcoming fourth Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Rohit Sharma Suffers Painful Blow While Batting in Nets Ahead of IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024–25 in Melbourne: Report.

The veteran opener Rohit Sharma is having a forgetful run in Test cricket in the 2024-25 season. The India Test and ODI captain has amassed 607 runs in 13 innings at a poor average of 26.39, including two centuries and as many half-centuries. In the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Sharma has just made 19 runs in two matches, at a below-par average of 6.33.

Will Rohit Sharma Play in India vs Australia 4th Test 2024-25 Match?

During the pre-match press conference, India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that his injured left knee is fine. "My knee is fine," said Rohit during a media interaction. It means that Rohit will be available for the selection for the upcoming high-voltage Boxing Day Test between India and Australia in Melbourne. The veteran cricketer missed the opening Test in Perth due to personal reasons. Rohit played the second and third Test matches against the host Australia at the sixth position after KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided decent starts in the ongoing five-match Test series. BGT 2024–25: India Captain Rohit Sharma Backs Virat Kohli To Bounce Back Ahead of Boxing Day Test Against Australia, Says ‘He Will Figure Out His Own Path.’

The five-match Test series between India and Australia is level at 1-1. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. The upcoming Melbourne Test is very crucial for both nations in order to stay in the contest for qualifying for the finals of the ICC WTC 2023-25 cycle.

