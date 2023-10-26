Panaji (Goa) [India], October 26 (ANI): In yet another day of triumphs for Odisha at the ongoing 37th National Games 2023 in Goa, both the Odisha Men's and Women's Rugby teams secured coveted spots in the semi-finals of the competition. The Men's team displayed exceptional grit, securing a decisive victory of 19-4 against Bihar, while the Women's team delivered an authoritative performance, dominating the field with a powerful 64-0 victory against Karnataka.

The day's result means that the Men's team will face Maharashtra, while the Women's team will face West Bengal in the semi-finals tomorrow with the finals scheduled for tomorrow as well, as per a press release from Sports Odisha.

Following the victories, Head Coach, Manas Kumar Jena shed light on the teams' preparation strategy going into the competition, he remarked, "We have been training very hard at the Kalinga Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar and we have focused on our defensive extensively for this tournament. Defensive is the best form of offence and I think our defensive work was evident in today's matches, particularly in the Men's victory against Bihar."

He further commended the Men's team for exhibiting tremendous teamwork, "They played very well and worked well together, it was a team effort that got them this victory. In fact, even when they lost a league phase game against Bihar earlier in the day, the team received a lot of appreciation for how they played," he said.

With regards to the women's team's resounding victory, he said, "We are a very strong team and they played very well today. It helps us that we have a lot of experience on the team so that gives us an advantage in crucial moments". Notably four women from the Odisha squad, Hupi Majhi, Dumuni Marandi, Tarulata Naik and Mama Naik represented India in the recently concluded Asian Games in China. Furthermore, Shahnawaz Ahamed from the men's squad has also represented India in the Rugby Asian championship."

Speaking on both teams' medal prospects, Coach Manas Kumar Jena opined, "I think we have a very good opportunity; I believe the girls should make it to the finals, the boys will undoubtedly face a very tough challenge against Maharashtra, but we are very optimistic.". (ANI)

